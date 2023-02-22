Zee Admitted To Insolvency: What Happens To Its Merger With Sony Now?

The merger between media behemoths Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. has come to a standstill after the insolvency court admitted Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. to insolvency on Wednesday.

According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.

Options available with Zee Entertainment are meager, Ajay Shaw, partner at DSK Legal, told BQ Prime. The only way Zee can go ahead with the merger would be to get the insolvency petition withdrawn, he said.