ZappFresh Acquires Dr Meat For $3 Million To Expand Into Bengaluru

Deepanshu Manchanda, founder of ZappFresh, said, "Dr. Meat's demonstrated ability to achieve substantial scale without compromising its bottom line resonates strongly with ZappFresh's vision. We have been profitable for the last 4 years and anticipate reaching revenue of Rs 70 crore within 12 months in Bengaluru alone, while targeting a top line of Rs 300 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24."

ZappFresh said it remains proactive in seeking additional opportunities for growth, and the acquisition of Dr. Meat is just the beginning.