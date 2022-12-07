GSK, Sanofi Surge As US Judge Dismisses Zantac Cases
GSK Plc, Sanofi and Pfizer Inc. don’t have to face nearly 2,000 lawsuits by former users of the Zantac heart-burn treatment.
(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc and Sanofi surged after a US judge rejected the scientific evidence behind claims heartburn drug Zantac can cause cancer, meaning the drugmakers don’t have to face more than 5,000 lawsuits.
GSK shares rose 16% in London trading and Sanofi gained 8.8% in Paris. The UK drugmaker welcomed the dismissal, saying the ruling slapped down “unreliable and litigation-driven science.”
US District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, concluded that consumers used flawed science to back up lawsuits filed in federal court blaming Zantac for causing a variety of cancers. Rosenberg on Tuesday found plaintiffs’ experts couldn’t show legitimate links between the product and the diseases, which include lung, liver and kidney cancer.
The ruling offers relief for GSK and Sanofi, whose shares hadn’t fully recovered since tumbling in August as investors woke up to the Zantac litigation risk. Before trading began on Wednesday, Sanofi was still down about 12% from its early August point and GSK down 16%.
“We have felt that while the basis for such litigation was a weak one, given the product’s prior withdrawal from the market,” Tim Anderson, an analyst at Wolfe Research, wrote in a note. “Both stocks are in better shape now.”
