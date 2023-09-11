Zaggle's Rs 564-Crore IPO Opens On Sept 14; Price Band Fixed At Rs 156-164 Per Share

Through the OFS, the founder and chairman Raj P Narayanam will sell just 0.02% from his 44% holding. Another promoter Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, who is also the managing director of the city-based firm, will sell an equal amount of stake. External investor VenturEast Proactive Fund will sell a 2.17%, while another external investor GKFF Ventures will pare only 0.02%. Besides, VenturEast Sedco Proactive Fund will sell 1.72%, VenturEast Trustee Company will sell 3.78%, and Koteshwara Rao Meduri, an individual investor, will pare 0.02%.