Zaggle Prepaid Raises Rs 253.5 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. has raised Rs 253.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 14

The fintech product and solution provider has allotted nearly 1.54 crore shares at Rs 164 per share to 24 anchor investors.

The investors included Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, LIC MF Large and Mid Cap Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, and Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, among others.

Out of the total allocation, about 37.8 lakh equity shares were allocated to three domestic mutual funds through a total of four schemes. They have collectively invested around Rs 62 crore, which is 24.46% of the total portion.

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund secured an allocation of 9.27%, LIC MF Large and Mid Cap Fund secured 5.92%, and ICICI Prudential, through two of its schemes, secured 9.26%.