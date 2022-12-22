YouTube To Pay $14 Billion For NFL’s Sunday Ticket Rights

Executives at DirecTV, which has offered Sunday Ticket for nearly three decades, have been hoping that whoever wins the rights will cut a side deal with them. The company is losing TV customers at a rapid clip as more people cancel their pay-TV subscriptions, and has been looking for ways to stem the bleeding. Under such an agreement, DirecTV could help YouTube move Sunday Ticket subscribers to its service, while the satellite-TV service would benefit by maintaining a relationship with that customer.