Your Rs 2,000 Banknotes Will Be Legal Tender, Even After Sept. 30

If you are receiving scaremongering messages that there is another demonetisation upon us, hold back on forwarding that. It is a lie.

The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, announced that it will be withdrawing Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. This was done because the RBI noted that most of the Rs 2,000 notes currently in circulation were not being commonly used. Since these notes were printed in 2017—because the RBI stopped printing new Rs 2,000 notes in FY19—they were already four or five years old.

The regulator has said that it is now actively pulling these notes from circulation and has advised members of the public to either deposit their Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for other currency denominations. The RBI has also encouraged the public to submit these notes into banks by Sept. 30, 2023. This gives you 134 days from the announcement to deposit or exchange these notes at your banks.

'But what after that?' you may be muttering under your breath. The answer to that question is the RBI's other statement in its press release.

"The banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender," the regulator said.