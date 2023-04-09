Your Hot Wheels Collection May Fetch You A Fortune

Nitin Bayal had a Tata Blue Line Bus miniature on display above the television at his home—an exact 1:43 replica of the buses notorious for dangerous driving till they were pulled off Delhi roads a decade ago. Sourced from France for nearly Rs 4,000, the diecast model was broken by a child visiting his home. Away pursuing his Master’s degree at the time, Bayal wasn’t happy when he found out.

“’It’s just a toy and you can get another one from the market,’” Bayal said his mother told him. It took him a year to find that same bus again, this time for Rs 6,000.

Bayal, a 35-year-old senior project associate at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, collected diecast models as a child and hasn’t grown out of his love for them. But from a hobby, it has now evolved into a serious investment. He is among a tiny but growing club of Indian hobbyists who see investment potential in their collections.

In mature markets with higher disposable incomes, collecting toys and high-end sneakers to luxury watches and expensive wines is already an alternative asset class. The global toy collectibles market alone was estimated at nearly $12.5 billion in 2021, according to a report by Market Decipher. And it’s forecasted to reach $35.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. In India, it’s largely unorganised with no estimated size available. Still, the returns have been as high as twenty-fold in 20 years.

Still, investment is not always the primary goal for building diecast car collections. There is a “nostalgic factor”.

Affording a Hot Wheels model in the 1990s and even early 2000s was considered a luxury even among India's middle class families, according to Manish Lalwani, wealth manager with Deutsche Bank. Parents could afford to buy one or two cars infrequently for their children.

Once those children turned adults, they are indulging themselves, Lalwani said. Walking past a store with diecast cars on display brings back childhood memories of inability to acquire as many as they would have liked, he said. He equates it to “adult regression”.

Movies also contribute to the demand for certain models. The Ford GT40, featured in the Christian Bale and Matt Damon-starrer Ford Vs Ferrari, saw an increase in sales of the car’s diecast model after the movie was released, Bayal said.

Internet and digital content are driving the market growth for toy collectibles, according to the report by Market Decipher. “The number of toys associated with movies and TV shows is predicted to grow enormously in the near future through offline and online distribution channels.”

Online sites have also made them available at ease. Bidding to derive value is common on social media and websites like Ebay. And then, there are physical meet-ups every few months, often as part of social media groups, for “trading” in diecast models.

Collectors mostly prefer to sell to each other. “It should remain a collector-driven market” rather than a “business-driven” market to “ensure quality”, according to Ankur Jain, an IT professional who has been collecting such models for the last 13 years. This, he said, will also help get a “reasonable price point” for collectors.

Higher resale value of diecast scale vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for toys worldwide in the next few years, according to a report by Transparency Market Research.

“Whenever I go out to a shop and know that a model is from the last decade or may have a value increase in the next few years, I will buy that,” Bayal said. “It gives you quick money and the margin is very high.”

Jain also collects not only for his “passion” but with the intention of selling at a higher value. “I will maybe sell it to a collector only.” He is yet to make a sale from his collection.