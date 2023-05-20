You’ll Soon Be Paying Less As Charges For Investments In Mutual Funds
SEBI launched a consultation paper to revamp total expense ratio structure, which will result in lower charges in several cases.
Big changes are afoot in the mutual fund industry. Soon, expenses charged to investors in mutual fund schemes will reduce in several cases. That’s because the limits for total expense ratio will be set based on the assets under management of an asset management company. The maximum permissible expense chargeable will reduce, as the assets under management of an AMC rises, based on a formula.
This change was part of several proposals made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in a consultation paper released on Thursday.
The total expense ratio or TER is a percentage of the daily net asset value of a mutual fund scheme and includes the charges an investor pays to a mutual fund. Currently, mutual funds charge the TER based on a scheme-wise formula that has been in force for several years. Here too, the limits are based on the assets under management at a scheme level. Simply put, as the assets under management in a scheme rise, the TER chargeable reduces.
Under the proposed changes, a formula will govern the maximum TER chargeable to equity mutual fund schemes, based on the total equity assets under management.
A similar formula is proposed for non-equity mutual fund schemes. The TER chargeable on a hybrid scheme will be based on the equity and non-equity assets under management of the asset management company.
The change will result in a lower TER for investors, particularly in schemes run by the larger asset management companies. This would account for a majority of the mutual fund industry, based on data released by SEBI. As on March 31 last year, the market regulator found that the top eight mutual funds controlled nearly 75% of the industry’s assets under management.
Here's an example of how this will likely pan out.
All Inclusive TER
The other big change proposed by SEBI is the inclusion of all expenses borne by an asset management company in the TER. Currently, some charges can be levied over and above the TER.
The SEBI has proposed to bring brokerage and transaction costs into the TER. This, coupled with the new structure for the maximum permissible TER, is intended to stop alleged malpractices by fund houses.
Additionally, it is also proposed to cap incentives for inflows from smaller towns. In order to facilitate financial inclusion, distributors were incentivised, with a higher commission, for bringing in investments from India’s smaller cities — also called B-30 or below 30 cities. Now, the SEBI has proposed to restrict this incentive to only first-time investors and the quantum of the incentive will be capped at Rs 2,000.
Besides this, the goods and services tax on investment and advisory services will also be included in TER.
Disincentive For Switching
It has often been argued that the current TER structure incentivises mutual funds to launch new schemes. That’s because the maximum chargeable TER in a new scheme is much higher than one that has substantial assets under management.
The SEBI found that between April and September of 2021, 47 active mutual fund schemes were launched. A total of Rs 82,733 crore were garnered by these schemes. And of the total, Rs 22,437 crore, or 21.12% was received from investors who switched from existing regular schemes. Only Rs 1,206 crore was received from investors that switched from direct schemes.
According to the SEBI’s classification, regular schemes are those that are sold by brokers and which include a distribution charge. Direct schemes, on the other hand, like their name suggests, are invested in directly on AMC websites or through platforms that facilitate these transactions.
The SEBI argued that it was evident that AMCs could be motivated to give high distribution commissions for new fund offer schemes, where it can charge high TER and nudge switch transactions from existing schemes. The switches, according to the regulator, were primarily done through distributors.
To correct this, the SEBI has proposed that the distributor be entitled to the lower of the two commissions offered under the two schemes of any switch transactions. For example, if Scheme A offers a 1% commission and Scheme B offers a 2% commission, the distributor would only receive 1% when facilitating a switch from A to B.
Implementation
The regulator has given asset management companies up to June 1 to submit feedback and suggestions, based on the consultation paper. Once these are taken into account, the changes will be implemented.
SEBI has said that mutual fund houses will have six months from the date of the notification to implement most changes. The cap on incentives for inflows from B-30 cities will need to be implemented on the date of the notification.