You’ll Soon Be Paying Less As Charges For Investments In Mutual Funds

Big changes are afoot in the mutual fund industry. Soon, expenses charged to investors in mutual fund schemes will reduce in several cases. That’s because the limits for total expense ratio will be set based on the assets under management of an asset management company. The maximum permissible expense chargeable will reduce, as the assets under management of an AMC rises, based on a formula.

This change was part of several proposals made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in a consultation paper released on Thursday.

The total expense ratio or TER is a percentage of the daily net asset value of a mutual fund scheme and includes the charges an investor pays to a mutual fund. Currently, mutual funds charge the TER based on a scheme-wise formula that has been in force for several years. Here too, the limits are based on the assets under management at a scheme level. Simply put, as the assets under management in a scheme rise, the TER chargeable reduces.

Under the proposed changes, a formula will govern the maximum TER chargeable to equity mutual fund schemes, based on the total equity assets under management.