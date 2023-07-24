You Can Buy Tomatoes At Rs 70 Per Kg. But, Here's The Catch

In a move that is expected to bring relief to consumers and help cool tomato prices, you can now buy the vegetable at Rs 70 per kg. However, terms and conditions apply because these subsidised tomatoes are only available in some parts of the country and at certain time slots.

The government's agricultural marketing company, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd. on Monday began selling tomatoes at the subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg through the Open Network for Digital Commerce, according to news agency ANI.

BQ Prime tried it and found that if you are in India's capital, you can order tomatoes from the NCCF at no extra delivery cost.

People in Delhi can only place their orders from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, the ANI report said, quoting NCCF officials.