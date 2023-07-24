You Can Buy Tomatoes At Rs 70 Per Kg. But, Here's The Catch
Tomatoes are available at subsidised rates subject to where you stay, what time you order and where you buy from.
In a move that is expected to bring relief to consumers and help cool tomato prices, you can now buy the vegetable at Rs 70 per kg. However, terms and conditions apply because these subsidised tomatoes are only available in some parts of the country and at certain time slots.
The government's agricultural marketing company, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd. on Monday began selling tomatoes at the subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg through the Open Network for Digital Commerce, according to news agency ANI.
BQ Prime tried it and found that if you are in India's capital, you can order tomatoes from the NCCF at no extra delivery cost.
People in Delhi can only place their orders from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, the ANI report said, quoting NCCF officials.
Tomato prices are currently retailing at Rs 130 per kg in Delhi. And in Mumbai, they are retailing at Rs 158 per kg, according to daily data provided by the Department of Consumer Affairs, which monitors the daily prices of 22 essential food commodities, including tomatoes.
In order to check the current increase in prices of tomatoes and make them available at affordable prices, the government has started its procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund, according to a Press Information Bureau note.
The National Cooperative Consumers Federation and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation are continuously procuring tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. They are making it available at affordable prices in major consuming centres in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, etc., after subsidising the price to the consumers, it said.
While tomatoes were earlier being subsidised and sold for Rs 90 per kg, prices have reduced further to Rs 70 per kg from July 20, the release said.
From Monday, subsidised tomatoes were also being sold on the ONDC, the government's digital commerce democratisation tool. The ONDC Protocol allows buyers and sellers to trade goods or services irrespective of the platform they use, as long as the platforms are part of the ONDC network.
Customers can purchase from every seller listed on the network. That includes merchants on other e-commerce platforms as well along with some local sellers for whom ONDC marks their first digital presence.