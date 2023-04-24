ADVERTISEMENT
Yes Bank Shares Fall Nearly 4% After Q4 Results
Shares of Yes Bank declined nearly 4% in late morning trade on Monday after the bank posted a 45% decline in its March quarter profit.
On the BSE, it plunged 3.58% to Rs 15.64 per piece.
In the late morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 10.83 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,665.89 points.
On Saturday, private sector lender Yes Bank posted a 45% decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore.
For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank witnessed a 32.7% decline in its net profit to Rs 717 crore.
