Yes Bank Shares Fall Nearly 4% After Q4 Results

Shares of Yes Bank declined nearly 4% in late morning trade on Monday after the bank posted a 45% decline in its March quarter profit.

The stock fell 3.70% to Rs 15.60 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it plunged 3.58% to Rs 15.64 per piece.

In the late morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 10.83 points, or 0.02%, higher at 59,665.89 points.

On Saturday, private sector lender Yes Bank posted a 45% decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore.

For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank witnessed a 32.7% decline in its net profit to Rs 717 crore.