Yes Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 48% On Other Income, But Misses Estimates

Yes Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose as other income rose and provisions fell. But it still missed estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 225 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 395.45 crore.

The bank's net interest income, or core income, fell 3% year-on-year to Rs 1,925 crore.

Its other or non-interest income rose 38% on year to Rs 1,209 crore.

The private lender's asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing asset ratio at 2%, flat from previous quarter. Net NPA ratio was also flat at 0.95 from 1% on a sequential basis.

During the reporting quarter, provisions fell 14% on year to Rs 500 crore.

The provision coverage ratio came stood at 56.4% as of Sept. 30, compared with 48.4% at the end of previous quarter.

Yes Bank's net advances grew 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.09 lakh crore as of Sep. 30. After adjusting for asset restructuring, advances rose 11.2% on year. The bank's total deposits increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2.34 lakh crore. Sequentially, it was up 6.8%.

Yes Bank's CASA ratio—the share of low-cost current account and savings account deposits to overall deposits—was stable at 29.4% year-on-year as of Sep. 30.

The bank's gross slippages rose year-on-year to Rs 1,190 crore in the September quarter from Rs 896 crore a year prior. It was at Rs 1,430 crore in the previous quarter.

The lender's net interest margin for the September quarter stood at 2.3%, down 20 basis points on a sequential basis.