Yes Bank Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 10.3%, Provisions More Than Double

The bank's net profit rose 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 342.5 crore.

22 Jul 2023, 1:10 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yes Bank House in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Yes Bank House in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Yes Bank Ltd. reported a rise in net profits for the first quarter of the current financial year on the back of higher core income.

Net interest income rose 7.8% from a year ago and stood at Rs 1,999.6 crore. Other income was also up 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,141 crore.

Net interest income rose 7.8% from a year ago and stood at Rs 1,999.6 crore. Other income was also up 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,141 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank fell by 20 basis points sequentially to 2%. While net NPA rose to 1% as of June 30, compared with 0.8% as of March 31.

Provisions for the quarter more than doubled year-on-year from Rs 174 crore as of Q1 FY23 to Rs 360 crore.

Shares of Yes Bank closed higher by nearly 2% at Rs 18 apiece on Friday.

