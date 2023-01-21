Yes Bank CEO Says Paying Interest On AT1 Bonds Is At Lender's Discretion

The Bombay High Court's order on Yes Bank Ltd.'s additional tier-1 bonds issue will not have any impact on the lender's capital structure, said the lender's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kumar.

"There is no inflow or outflow of any money or liquidity. It will be on the change in CET (common equity tier-1) and AT-1. There would not be any impact on the tier-1 capital," Kumar told reporters in a conference call after announcing Yes Bank's December quarter results.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court quashed Yes Bank's March 2020 decision to write off Rs 8,415 crore worth AT-1 bonds. While the court did not question the merits of such a write-off, it said that the decision was taken a day after the government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme on March 13, 2020.

"It appears that administrator exceeded his powers and authority in writing off AT-1 bonds after the bank was reconstructed on March 13, 2020," Acting Chief Justice SM Modak said in his order.