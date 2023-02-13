Yes Bank Approaches Supreme Court In AT1 Bonds Case

Yes Bank Ltd. has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Jan. 20 order of the Bombay High Court that quashed the write-off of the additional tier-1 bonds by the private lender, according to two people in the know.

The bank has argued that the its administrator, appointed by the Reserve Bank of India, had the power to fully write down AT-1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore on March 14, 2020, the people above said on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet. BQ Prime has not reviewed a copy of the petition.

The challenge follows an order in which the Bombay High Court that set aside the decision to write down these bonds and stated that the bank would have to reinstate them.

"It appears that the administrator exceeded his powers and authority in writing off AT-1 bonds after the bank was reconstructed on March 13, 2020," Acting Chief Justice SM Modak had said in his detailed order.

The high court had given Yes Bank six weeks from the date of the order to file its challenge. In the absence of an appeal, the bank would have to reinstate the bonds.

According to the second person quoted above, a clutch of bondholders had filed a caveat with the Supreme Court after the high court order. The caveat ensures that whenever Yes Bank files its challenge, the apex court will not pass an interim order without hearing the bondholders.