Yen Climbs With Bond Yields After Ueda Remarks On Negative Rates

The yen advanced against all Group-of-10 currencies amid haven demand stoked by signs of ratcheting US-China tensions and ongoing jitters about the potential for Japanese measures to defend its currency.
(Bloomberg) -- The yen advanced against all Group-of-10 currencies and government bonds slumped as traders reacted to potentially hawkish comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on the negative interest rate policy.
Japanese bank shares also jumped after Ueda told the Yomiuri newspaper it’s possible the BOJ will have enough information by year-end to judge if wages will continue to rise — a key factor in deciding whether or not to end its super-easy policy.
If the central bank becomes confident prices and wages will keep going up sustainably, ending negative interest rates is among the options available, Ueda said in the interview published Saturday. Still, he said the BOJ is some distance away from achieving its price stability target and would continue its patient monetary easing.
The yen strengthened as much as 0.8% to 146.67 per dollar in early Asia trading Monday before trading 0.7% higher at 146.84 as of 10:44 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s benchmark bond yield rose 5 basis points to 0.7%, the highest level since January 2014. That helped push up the Topix banks index as much as 3.7% to its peak level since August 2008.
“We expect the end to negative interest rate policy in the first three months of 2024,” said Takeshi Ishida, currency strategist in Tokyo at Resona Bank Ltd. “Ueda may have started to encourage the market to price in such a scenario.”
Still, with US 10-year Treasury yields above 4%, it will be difficult for the dollar-yen to test its downside with just speculation of a policy tweak, he said.
The yawning interest-rate gap between Japan and the US has been a key factor in yen weakness, making the higher-yielding dollar more appealing. The US Treasury 10-year yield offers about 360 basis points more than Japan’s equivalent bonds. The Japanese currency has slumped almost 11% this year and is close to a more than three-decade low and levels at which officials last stepped in to prop it up.
“Governor Ueda seems to have made those comments in consideration of the recent depreciation in the yen,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. “The BOJ will probably abolish the yield-curve control this year, but not everyone is convinced that it will end the negative interest rate policy so soon.”
Japanese officials have said this month they won’t rule out any measures to address excessive moves, signaling they are ready to intervene in the currency market if needed, but some in the market are skeptical about whether the authorities will take action now.
“The speed of the yen’s depreciation has been slower than last year and is not considered a ‘speculative move’, making it hard to conduct yen-buying intervention,” Naomi Muguruma, chief fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo, wrote in a note. “Ueda’s hawkish comments may be intended to keep yen depreciation in check.”
The latest data showed growth in Japanese workers’ wages unexpectedly slowed in June, indicating the labor market may be losing some steam and clouding prospects for Ueda’s sustainable inflation goal. That data came amid growing calls for higher wages across all pockets of the workforce, and some increases are still in the pipeline.
“Wage growth remains weak and weakening,” wrote Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Joseph Capurso and Kristina Clifton in a currency strategy note. “We expect dollar-yen’s upside momentum to resume later this week.”
