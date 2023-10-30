Yen Rallies Sharply On Reports BOJ Will Lift Yield Cap
The yen rose to session highs on reports that the Bank of Japan may raise a cap on government bond yields as the central bank convenes for its policy meeting.
Japanese policymakers are considering letting the yield on 10-year government bonds push above 1%, Nikkei reported Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the matter. The yen, which had traded lower on the day prior to the news, immediately jumped roughly half a percent in a matter of minutes following the report of the potential tweak to the central bank’s policy of yield curve control.
The yen had been under pressure as traders pushed it beyond the key 150 per dollar level, into territory where Japanese policymakers intervened to support the currency last fall. But any changes to yield curve control may invite further speculation and push yields even higher. In July, similar speculation on the demise of yield curve control also sparked a sharp rally in the yen.
“If they do nothing the yen will weaken, but if they do something, it will strengthen,” said Kit Juckes, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Societe Generale in London. “However, it can strengthen more on a policy move than it can weaken on inaction.”
