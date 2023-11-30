Janet Yellen Warns On China Overdependence In Touting Bidenomics
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the US needs to reduce over-reliance on China in key supply chains as she touted major investments in US productive capacity in a pitch for Bidenomics Thursday.
“Key supply chains in areas like clean energy are overconcentrated in China, in part due to unfair non-market practices over decades,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery later in the day at a Livent Corp. lithium factory in North Carolina.
The Treasury chief also said that “overdependence, including on China, makes America more vulnerable to risks that disrupt our access to that foreign production, from natural disasters to macroeconomic forces, to deliberate actions such as economic coercion.”
Thanks to the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act investments in new energy sources, “America is seeing a renaissance in manufacturing,” Yellen said in excerpts of her prepared remarks released by the Treasury Department.
Yellen said that private-sector companies have announced some $614 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Joe Biden took office. That includes $142 billion for electric vehicles and batteries and $71 billion in clean energy manufacturing, she said.
