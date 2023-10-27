Yellen Says GDP Data Show U.S. Economy Is ‘Doing Very Well’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said third-quarter growth data show the US economy is doing very well and that there is evidence of a soft landing, where inflation has eased without causing a recession.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said third-quarter growth data show the US economy is doing very well and that there is evidence of a soft landing, where inflation has eased without causing a recession.
“It’s a good, strong number and it shows an economy that’s doing very well,” Yellen said at an event in Bloomberg’s Washington office Thursday. She said she is “not expecting growth at that pace to continue, but we do have good, solid growth.”
“We have what looks like a soft landing, with very good outcomes for the US economy,” she said.
She spoke hours after data showed the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, the fastest pace in nearly two years. Robust consumer spending was a key driver, in turn supported by a persistently strong labor market.
Unemployment in the US has hovered just below 4% for 20 consecutive months, and participation in the labor force has expanded, despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign in four decades.
In another positive sign, a closely watched measure of underlying inflation cooled to its lowest level since 2020, Thursday’s figures showed.
--With assistance from Viktoria Dendrinou.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.