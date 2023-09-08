Yellen Pledges Ukraine Aid, Calls For Development-Finance Boost
Yellen used the event at the opening of the Group of 20 gathering to outline US priorities at the summit.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continued to pledge US financial assistance for Ukraine just ahead of a gathering of world leaders in New Delhi this weekend, even as a partisan showdown brewing in Washington may jeopardize that funding.
“We also remain committed to support for Ukraine and recently put forward a supplemental funding request,” Yellen said Friday during a press conference in the Indian capital. “There has been bipartisan support for this funding to date and it’s critical that we continue to provide timely economic assistance.”
That’s a not-so-subtle appeal to Republicans, who control the lower chamber of the US legislature, to approve President Joe Biden’s request for $24 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine.
But Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn’t plan to include the money in a must-pass bill needed to fund US government operations past Oct. 1 unless Democrats back immigration and asylum policies they strongly oppose.
US Priorities
Yellen used the event at the opening of the Group of 20 gathering to outline US priorities at the summit, which Biden will attend alongside a host of other global leaders.
Those goals included efforts to move forward with debt-relief plans for heavily indebted poor countries, reforms at the World Bank and a plan to increase resources at the International Monetary Fund.
Boosting concessional finance to address global challenges and for crisis response is a key priority for the Biden administration, which has asked Congress for an additional $2.25 billion to boost such funding from the World Bank.
The US expects this could yield as much as $27 billion in concessional finance from the World Bank and hopes its commitment to boosting such resources could help rally peers to also consider similar contributions, a senior Treasury official said.
Read More: What to Look For as Modi Hosts G-20 Summit in India: QuickTake
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the Delhi summit provided an opening that Yellen seized upon in her remarks, without mentioning his absence.
With the Biden administration seeking to limit the influence of China across the developing world, Yellen noted that she has visited India four times in 11 months and Biden, in addition to attending the summit, hosted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington earlier this year.
“Continuing to advance the US-India relationship will be a priority this week,” she said. “Expanding our bilateral economic ties and our cooperation on global challenges is crucially important to us.”
Yellen will join Biden in a meeting with Modi later Friday, the Treasury said. She is also expected to meet with the Italian and Spanish finance ministers.
--With assistance from Akayla Gardner.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.