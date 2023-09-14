Yatra Online Raises Rs 348.7 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Yatra Online Ltd. has raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to open on Sept. 15.

The online travel agency has allotted nearly 2.45 crore shares at Rs 142 per share to 33 anchor investors.

The investors included ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, Mirae Asset Hybrid-Equity Fund, Tata Multicap Fund, Bandhan Emerging Business Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte., and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte., among others.

Out of the total allocation, about 1.48 crore equity shares were allocated to six domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes. They have collectively invested Rs 211 crore, which is 60.50% of the total portion.

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund secured an allocation of 15.05%, Tata Multicap Fund secured 6.60%, and Mirae Asset Hybrid-Equity Fund secured 5.45%, among others.