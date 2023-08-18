BQPrimeBusiness NewsYatharth Hospitals Shares Surge Over 10% After Profit Jumps In Q1
Yatharth Hospitals Shares Surge Over 10% After Profit Jumps In Q1

Yatharth Hospital listed at Rs 306.10 per share on the National Stock Exchange on August 7.

18 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The company's net profit rose 73.15% year-on-year. (Source: Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services website)

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. jumped over 10% on Friday after its profit jumped in the first quarter.

The company's net profit rose 73.15% year-on-year to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Yatharth Hospitals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 39.11% at Rs 154.5 crore.

  • Ebitda up 61% at Rs 41.4 crore.

  • Margins at 26.8% versus 23.1%.

  • Net profit up 73.15% at Rs 19.03 crore.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital surged 10.62% before paring gains to trade 6.90% higher at 10:52 a.m., compared to a 0.48% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average.

The company listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the NSE, a 2.03% premium to the IPO price of Rs 300 apiece on Aug. 7. It ended the day at a premium of 11.25% over the IPO price, at Rs 333.75 apiece.

