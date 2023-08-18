Yatharth Hospitals Shares Surge Over 10% After Profit Jumps In Q1
Yatharth Hospital listed at Rs 306.10 per share on the National Stock Exchange on August 7.
Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. jumped over 10% on Friday after its profit jumped in the first quarter.
The company's net profit rose 73.15% year-on-year to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Yatharth Hospitals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.11% at Rs 154.5 crore.
Ebitda up 61% at Rs 41.4 crore.
Margins at 26.8% versus 23.1%.
Net profit up 73.15% at Rs 19.03 crore.
Shares of Yatharth Hospital surged 10.62% before paring gains to trade 6.90% higher at 10:52 a.m., compared to a 0.48% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average.
The company listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the NSE, a 2.03% premium to the IPO price of Rs 300 apiece on Aug. 7. It ended the day at a premium of 11.25% over the IPO price, at Rs 333.75 apiece.