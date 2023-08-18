Yatharth Hospitals Shares Surge Over 10% After Profit Jumps In Q1

Shares of Yatharth Hospital surged 10.62% before paring gains to trade 6.90% higher at 10:52 a.m., compared to a 0.48% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average.

The company listed at Rs 306.10 apiece on the NSE, a 2.03% premium to the IPO price of Rs 300 apiece on Aug. 7. It ended the day at a premium of 11.25% over the IPO price, at Rs 333.75 apiece.