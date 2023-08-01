Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Date & Steps To Check Allotment Status

Yatharth Hospital share allotment date: Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, a prominent Delhi-NCR-based multi-care hospital chain, recently concluded its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, which saw overwhelming demand from investors, concluded on Friday, July 25 with its shares getting subscribed 36.16 times on day three.

For a total of 1.65 crore shares on offer, bids came in for nearly 60 crore, according to data on the BSE. Among the IPOs so far this year, Yatharth Hospital stands in seventh place by subscription.