Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Date & Steps To Check Allotment Status
The IPO saw overwhelming demand from investors and was subscribed 36.16 times on the third and final day of bidding
Yatharth Hospital share allotment date: Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, a prominent Delhi-NCR-based multi-care hospital chain, recently concluded its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO, which saw overwhelming demand from investors, concluded on Friday, July 25 with its shares getting subscribed 36.16 times on day three.
For a total of 1.65 crore shares on offer, bids came in for nearly 60 crore, according to data on the BSE. Among the IPOs so far this year, Yatharth Hospital stands in seventh place by subscription.
Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Date and Timeline
Yatharth Hospital share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 2.
Here is the timeline of events of the IPO:
IPO Opened: July 26, 2023
IPO Closed: July 28, 2023
Basis of Allotment Finalized: August 2, 2023
Refunds to Non-allottees Initiated: August 3, 2023
Demat Credits to Allottees: August 4, 2023
Listing Date: August 7, 2023
Yatharth Hospital IPO: Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 36.16 times as of the end of the third day, which was July 28, 2023.
Total Subscription: 36.16 times
Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs): 85.10 times
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) contribution: 27.7%
Non-institutional Investors: 37.22 times
Retail Investors: 8.34 times
Subscription Status: Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 3.03 times as of 5 p.m. on July 27, 2023.
Institutional Investors: 0.29 times or 29%
Non-institutional Investors: 5.85 times
Retail Investors: 3.36 times
Subscription Status: Day 1:
The IPO was fully subscribed 1.08 times as of 5 p.m. on July 26, 2023.
Institutional Investors: 0.26 times or 26%
Non-institutional Investors: 1.77 times
Retail Investors: 1.25 times
How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website:
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized)
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode in step 2.
Fill the captcha accurately for security purposes.
Click on the "Submit" button.
How To Check Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website:
Visit the official BSE website on desktop at: https://www.bseindia.com/.
On the top menu, hover over the "Investors" tab.
Click on the "Investors Services" dropdown from the menu.
Click on "Status of Issue Application."
Now find and click on "under section Investor Services - Application Status Check."
You will be redirected to the IPO Allotment Status page.
Under the "Issue Type" section, select "Equity."
In the "Issue Name" dropdown, choose "Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited."
Enter your Application Number in the provided box or Input your PAN (Permanent Account Number) no. that was used for applying to the IPO.
Complete the captcha or security check.
Click on the "Submit" button.
To check on a mobile device
All About Yatharth Hospital
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is a multi-specialty hospital chain based in Delhi-NCR, India.
Established in 2008, it operates several super specialty hospitals in strategic locations.
The hospital offers a wide range of medical services, backed by modern facilities and advanced technology.
With the company's acquisition of a 305-bed multi-specialty hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, their total bed capacity stands at 1,405 beds. As of March 31, the company had engaged 609 doctors and offered healthcare services across several specialties and super specialties.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
Issue Details:
Total issue size: Rs 686.55 crore.
Total shares: 2,28,85,023 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 490 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 1,63,33,333 shares.
Offer for sale: Rs 196.55 crore.
Shares for offer-for-sale: 65,51,690 shares.
Price band: Rs 285-300 per share.
Lot size: 50 shares.
Lisiting: BSE and NSE.