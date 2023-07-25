Yatharth Hospital IPO: All You Need To Know

The business is subject to various operational, reputational, medical, and legal claims, regulatory actions, or other liabilities arising from the provision of healthcare services.

May be subject to liabilities arising from claims of malpractice and medical negligence.

The company has high fixed costs that can impact its profitability.

If the company fails to achieve favourable pricing on medical consumables, pharmacy items, drugs, and surgical instruments from its suppliers or is unable to pass on any cost increases to its payers, its profitability could be materially and adversely affected.

A significant portion of the net proceeds from the fresh issue is earmarked for Jhansi-Orchha Hospital, which was non-operational from FY20 to FY22 and incurred losses in FY23.

The company may not be able to successfully integrate its acquisitions or investments.

Failure to obtain or renew approvals, licences, registrations, and permits to operate the business in a timely manner, or not at all.

Price restrictions by the Government in certain instances, such as during Covid-19, could adversely affect the business.

The subsidiaries of the company have incurred net losses in the past and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future.