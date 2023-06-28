Y Combinator’s Latest Batch Is 35% AI Startups

This year, for the first time since the pandemic, Y Combinator is making in-person participation a mandatory part of its program, and will require all founders to be in the Bay Area. “There’s nothing like having the energy of having people in person,” Tan said.

The accelerator runs two programs annually, one in the winter and one in the summer. Y Combinator pledges to invest $500,000 in those startups selected for the program and takes them through a three-month course on running a company. Some of YC’s notable alumni include Airbnb Inc. and Stripe Inc.

