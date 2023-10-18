Xi Defends Belt And Road As Chinese Initiative Loses Steam

Xi is looking to reinvigorate what he has called a “project of the century” amid headwinds caused by China’s slowdown and concerns about debt sustainability. China’s overall activity in BRI countries is down about 40% from its 2018 peak as the world’s second-biggest economy slows. Beijing also faces accusations of being an irresponsible lender driving countries to default, while fractured ties with the US have made association with Xi’s pet project increasingly divisive.