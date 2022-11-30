Xi Jinping Cannot Back Down From Zero-Covid Policy: Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal

While the recent protests in China against stringent Covid-19 norms are unusual, President Xi Jinping will not only continue with the zero-Covid policy, but the communist state would also use force to quell the protests if need be, according to former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal.

During the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress held in Beijing in October 2022, the president had categorically said that there would be no departure from the zero-Covid policy.

There is public dissatisfaction due to unavailability of basic amenities like food and water during the lockdowns, which has brought people to the streets, Sibal told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.

Though the immediate trigger point has been the death of 10 people in Xinjiang's Urumqi, this time, people might have run out of patience while dealing with intermittent lockdowns and harsh rules, Sibal said.

On slogans being raised against the Chinese president, asking him to step down, the former secretary said that even during the recently concluded Communist Party Congress at Beijing, there was a big banner against Xi Jinping, which was taken down.