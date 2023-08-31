X Plans To Collect User Biometric Data, Job And School History

Social media companies have long drawn criticism from users and regulators around the world for the information they gather and how they use that data, including the sale of advertising tailored to a person’s interests and search histories. It’s unclear how X will collect the biometric data or how it may be used. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, has said one of his priorities is to rid the site of inauthentic accounts, and push more users toward using a service that applies a blue check mark, indicating the user has paid $8 a month and is more likely to be human.