WWD Ruby Sells Entire Stake In Sapphire Foods India Via Block Deal

WWD Ruby Ltd. sold a 4.77% stake in Sapphire Foods India Ltd. through a large trade on the National Stock Exchange.

The Mauritius-based corporation sold 30.3 lakh shares at Rs 1,377.1 apiece.

As of March 31, WWD Ruby held a 4.7% stake in the company. However, it has now completely exited the quick-service restaurant operator by selling its remaining shares today.

On Dec. 22, 2022, WWD Ruby sold 30.45 lakh scrips in 12 tranches, amounting to a 4.8% stake in the company, according to the NSE.

Sapphire Foods India is the largest franchisee of Yum! Brands in the Indian subcontinent.