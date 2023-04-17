WTO Panel Rules Against India In Tech Tariffs Dispute

Three WTO panels ruled against India on the technology tariff disputes initiated by the European Union, Japan and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan).

The trade body panel maintained that India's import duties on certain information communication items were not consistent with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade of 1994, according to its statement.

Some of the disputed items include electrical transformers; static converters and inductors; telephone sets, including telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks; apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data—including apparatus for communication in a wired or wireless network.

The WTO panels were constituted as a response to requests raised by the European Union, followed by Japan and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in 2019. They claimed that India's tariff treatment for certain goods in the information and communications technology sector was not in line with previous agreements for concessions.

Countries like Brazil, Canada, China, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and the U.S. expressed third-party interest in the dispute.