World's Oldest Salon Chain Diversifies Into High-Margin Retailing Business

Truefitt & Hill, the salon chain that has been cutting people's hair for two centuries, is diversifying into retailing to build a meaningful revenue stream and remain profitable in the growing men's grooming space.

"Products, I believe, have the potential to become a far bigger business than services," said Prannay Dokkania, managing director at Lloyds Luxuries Ltd., which owns the master license for the Truefitt & Hill's chain in the country.

The acceptance of men's grooming products is impressive, which probably explains why so many brands have their eyes set on the space, Dokkania said.

"Male grooming, as a category, has grown exponentially in the last five years, with more and more men becoming more conscious about how they are looking and what they are wearing," he said. "We see huge interest in Indian men to be groomed and pampered, so we want to ensure our products are accessible in every nook and corner of the country."

In fact, the luxury market is also getting a boost from the country’s small towns with the explosion of e-commerce, said Dokkania. "Over the last six months, we have been partnering with several marketplaces and have also set up our website — all of which would take some time to reach this level. But as we scale up, we expect products to contribute in a big way to sales."

Currently, products comprise just 25% of the business.

The other reason why products have the potential to surpass services is sheer volume. "For instance, if just 2% of the country's 140 crore population, or 2.8 crore, consumes our products online, there is a bigger volume game in play, but that can't happen in services."

Truefitt & Hill is also in talks with third-party retailers to sell its products through physical outlets. "Discussions are on with the likes of Nykaa, Shoppers Stop, and Tata's beauty shopping app Tata CliQ Palette to expand our footprints... all these are a work in progress," Dokkania told BQ Prime.