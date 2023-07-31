Asia’s Richest Families Fuel Race for Lucrative Finance Jobs

The success of competing schools and courses may come down to how honest they are about the industry's harsh truths. Take the need for flexibility: in Wong’s Hong Kong classroom, the ex-head of family office at Invest Hong Kong projects a survey onto a screen that shows professionals spend much of their time performing “administrative tasks," before sharing that this can cover everything from organizing trusts to helping clients get their kids into top schools.One family office executive said their job ranges from screening investments and interacting with heads of state to booking plane tickets and arranging catering. Another says they often take late-night calls when the patriarch gets trading ideas from his buddies. They were once told at 11 p.m. to "buy gold," with no further instructions. The boss was due back at the poker table.