World’s Biggest Vaccine Maker Sees Malaria Shot Saving Kids’ Lives

It’s also been a tricky target for vaccine makers. The parasites that cause the deadly disease are prone to mutations that allow them to develop resistance to treatments. BioNTech SE, which developed the highly potent mRNA Covid vaccine in partnership with Pfizer Inc, is also working on a vaccine candidate for malaria. Last year, the WHO formally endorsed Mosquirix, the world’s first vaccine for the disease that was developed by GSK Plc and its partners.