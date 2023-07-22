Charting The Global Economy: China’s Recovery Loses Momentum

For decades, motorists have dealt with miles-long traffic jams and fiery wrecks on the Brent Spence Bridge, a vital link spanning the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky. The bridge has served as an archetype of aging US infrastructure. While the project is finally moving forward, the effort risks cost overruns and delays if planners adopt an alternative design for the bridge and its ramps, which aims to reestablish neighborhoods destroyed to make way for a highway leading to the span in the 1950s. Things are further complicated by requirements the Biden administration has enacted that aim to minimize projects’ climate effects, require US-made construction materials and reconnect communities.