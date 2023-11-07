World-Beating Pakistan Stock Rally Triggers Overbought Signal

People sit next to a monitor displaying stock prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, July 9, 2018. The Pakistan economy is in distress. How else to describe an emerging market that has seen three currency devaluations since December, depleted its foreign-currency reserves and may soon ask for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, less than two years after its last $6.6 billion emergency cash infusion. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg