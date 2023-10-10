World Bank Suggests Taxes On Agri, Real Estate And Retail Sectors In Pakistan: Reports

Earlier in September 2023, the World Bank had said that poverty in Pakistan shot up to 39.4% as of last fiscal year, with 12.5 million more people falling into the trap due to poor economic conditions, i.e. falling below the poverty line of the $3.65 per day income level taking the total to 95 million, and urged the cash-strapped country “to take urgent steps to achieve financial stability.” Haque stated that the World Bank has recommended a comprehensive package of tax and expenditure reforms to reduce unsustainable fiscal deficits and has consistently emphasised that the poor should be protected through any reform process, including through increased social protection expenditures, the report said.