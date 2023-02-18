Worker Burnout Is Even Worse Than At The Peak Of The Pandemic

Economic uncertainty, fear of job cuts, and rising pressure to return to in-office work have added to workplace malaise, Future Forum researchers said. Women and younger workers, in particular, reported struggling with burnout.

Regional pressures are also getting people down. In the U.K., strikes have crippled the country as public-sector unions protest what they see as paltry pay increases. Japan’s government has asked firms there to help workers cope with the highest inflation since 1981. French citizens have taken to the streets to protest the government’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, which could result in some concessions around working from home, a government spokesman said earlier this week.

In the U.S., layoffs are mounting and return-to-office policies are shifting from being recommended to being required. However, workers there seem to feel slightly happier than their international counterparts. Only 41% of people surveyed in the US said they felt burned out at the end of last year, just shy of the 42% global rate and a modest improvement from earlier in 2022.