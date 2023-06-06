“Employees are really nervous to give even a fingernail on flexibility. Because they think if they give an inch, the employer might keep pulling,” Sadow said of the number of survey respondents who said they’d quit if asked to come in more. “So you might see really strong rhetoric or response on flexibility because they think it's not just that they're going to be asked to come in a day more — it feels like a gateway to being asked to come in full time.”