Tata Group To Acquire Wistron Unit To Become First Indian iPhone Maker

The Taiwan-based Wistron Corp., a contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., will sell its India unit to the Tata Group for $125 million, making the salt-to-software conglomerate the first Indian iPhone-maker.

The company will sell 100% stake in the unit Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt. to Tata Electronics Pvt., following board approval.

The final transaction price will take into account the adjustments and be determined based on the settlement date, Wistron said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The deal has been finalised after strategic considerations in response to the reshaping of the group's product strategy and global manufacturing layout, it said.