Wipro Wins Five-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Deal From Mazda

Mazda Motor Logistics Europe NV has brought India's Wipro Ltd. on board for a digital overhaul.

The five-year, multi-million dollar deal will help industrialise the carmaker’s I.T. infrastructure, digitise processes, and drive automation, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

“Wipro will implement a high-performance operating model to accelerate value-realisation for Mazda to help achieve its 2030 vision,” Sarat Chand, vice president of Wipro’s Benelux operations, said in the statement. “This win is also a validation of Wipro’s focus on Belgium as a key growth market and our ambition to be a partner of choice in the Belgian market.”

The maker of the iconic Miata and MX-5 sportscars is undergoing a transformation to standardise processes and reduce costs. And Wipro fit the bill to deliver the goods.

"Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry... to drive efficiency in Mazda’s I.T. operations,” Alex Janssens, vice president (I.T. and supply logistics) at Mazda Motor Logistics Europe, said in the statement.

The Wipro-Mazda deal comes less than a month after France's Renault Group selected Pune-based KPIT Technologies Ltd. as a strategic technology partner to build cars of the future. Infosys Ltd. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd. both have similar contracts with Germany's Daimler AG and Aston Martin, respectively.

Separately, Wipro announced a partnership with financial software maker Finastra to drive the digital transformation of Middle Eastern banks. The Indian I.T. firm will be the go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.

On Thursday, shares of Wipro ended 1.15% lower at Rs 395.35 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex ended 1.40% lower at 61,799.03.