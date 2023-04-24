Wipro Surges The Most In Over 15 Weeks As Board Mulls Buyback

Shares of Wipro Ltd. gained the most in over 15 weeks as its board will meet later this week to consider a share buyback.

The company's board of directors will consider the proposal in its meeting on April 26–27. The decision regarding the buyback of equity shares will be communicated on April 27.

Shares of the company rose 2.49% to Rs 377.2 apiece as of 12.53 p.m., compared to the advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 by 0.25%. The stock rose as much as 2.70% intraday, the most in over 15 weeks since Jan. 9, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.8.