Wipro Q4 Results: Revenue Dips, In Line With Estimates
Revenue at India’s fourth-largest IT services company dipped 0.17% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23,190.30 crore in Q4 FY23.
Revenue growth at Wipro Ltd. declined in the March quarter amid eroding profitability, as global headwinds thwarted deal conversions across verticals.
India's fourth-largest IT services company saw revenue fall 0.17% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23,190.30 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 23,460.30 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Wipro Q4 Highlights FY23 (QoQ)
Revenue drops 0.17% at Rs 23,190.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,460.30 crore).
Ebit down 0.89% at Rs 4,219.30 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,738.59 crore).
Ebit margin at 18.19% vs 18.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.94%).
Net profit up 0.93% at Rs 3,093.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,129.12 crore).
Wipro Declares Rs 1,200-Crore Buyback
The board of directors also approved a proposal to buyback 26.97 crore shares, representing 4.91% shareholding of the company. The IT major will pay Rs 445 per share, marking a premium of 18.87% on the April 27 closing price of Rs 374.35.
Wipro will shell out Rs 1,200 crore as buyback size.
The buyback—subject to investors' approval—is proposed to be made from existing Wipro shareholders, including persons who became shareholders by cancelling American Depository Receipts and receiving underlying equity shares, as on the record date, on a proportionate basis under tender offer route, the company said in its statement.
On Thursday, Wipro shares fell 0.04% to Rs 374.35 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.58% higher at 60,649.38 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.