Wipro Q4 Results: Revenue Dips, In Line With Estimates

The board of directors also approved a proposal to buyback 26.97 crore shares, representing 4.91% shareholding of the company. The IT major will pay Rs 445 per share, marking a premium of 18.87% on the April 27 closing price of Rs 374.35.

Wipro will shell out Rs 1,200 crore as buyback size.

The buyback—subject to investors' approval—is proposed to be made from existing Wipro shareholders, including persons who became shareholders by cancelling American Depository Receipts and receiving underlying equity shares, as on the record date, on a proportionate basis under tender offer route, the company said in its statement.