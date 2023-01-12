Wipro Q3 Results Preview: Analysts Expect Moderate Revenue Growth

Indian IT major Wipro Ltd. will announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 2022 on Friday.

The company is expected to deliver moderate revenue and profit growth in low teens, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The impact of macroeconomic troubles hounding economies across the globe, especially rising recessionary fears in the U.S. and European markets, might be seen on the company’s financial performance during the quarter.

According to Bloomberg consensus, in consolidated terms, Wipro is expected to post a revenue of Rs 23,345.55 crore, and a net profit of Rs 2,975.57 crore for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. The company is expected to post EBIT at Rs 3,481.51 crore and EBIT margin of 14.9%.

In the previous quarter, the company had reported revenue of Rs 22,539.70 crore, and net profit of Rs 2,659 crore. EBIT for the period stood at Rs 3,137.40 crore, while the EBIT margin was 13.9%.