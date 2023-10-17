Wipro Q2 Results Preview: Revenue To Shrink Again Due To Unfavourable Dealmaking

Growth at Wipro Ltd. is likely to have faltered for a third straight quarter as a delay in conversion of deals into revenue was seen as more acute than peers.

India’s fourth largest IT services firm is likely to report a sequential revenue decline of 1% to 1.2% in constant currency terms in the three months to Sept. 30, according to analysts. That compares with the company’s revenue growth guidance of -2% to 1% at the end of the previous quarter.

In rupee terms, however, the topline is likely to show a marginal increase over the previous quarter. Wipro is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 22,919.1 crore in July-September as against Rs 22,831 crore in the April-June quarter, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

“We expect Wipro to report a CC revenue decline of 1.2% QoQ due to the growing intensity of adverse macroeconomic conditions, leading to demand softness in verticals beyond BFS and consumer,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said, in an Oct. 3 report. “Consulting business is expected to be weak owing to cut in discretionary spends and reprioritisation of projects.”

India’s $245-billion-plus IT services industry is bracing for a slowdown, if not a total washout, in the fiscal ending March 2024 as enterprises in the U.S. and beyond cut back on technology to cope with high interest rates and inflation. Wipro’s larger IT peers—Infosys Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd.—have pared their growth expectations for the rest of FY24, highlighting the pain they are under.

During its earnings presentation on July 14 , Wipro pegged its revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion in July-September. That equated to a sequential guidance of -2.0% to 1% in constant currency terms. After the January-March quarter, Wipro had pegged its guidance at -3.0% to -1.0% in Q1 FY24.

The company does not disclose the contribution of its consulting business—housed under its biggest acquisition Capco Inc.—in its topline growth.