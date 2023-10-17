Wipro Q2 Results Preview: Revenue To Shrink Again Due To Unfavourable Dealmaking
Wipro is likely to deliver a muted performance in the July-September quarter as revenue shrinks 1% in constant currency terms.
Growth at Wipro Ltd. is likely to have faltered for a third straight quarter as a delay in conversion of deals into revenue was seen as more acute than peers.
India’s fourth largest IT services firm is likely to report a sequential revenue decline of 1% to 1.2% in constant currency terms in the three months to Sept. 30, according to analysts. That compares with the company’s revenue growth guidance of -2% to 1% at the end of the previous quarter.
In rupee terms, however, the topline is likely to show a marginal increase over the previous quarter. Wipro is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 22,919.1 crore in July-September as against Rs 22,831 crore in the April-June quarter, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
“We expect Wipro to report a CC revenue decline of 1.2% QoQ due to the growing intensity of adverse macroeconomic conditions, leading to demand softness in verticals beyond BFS and consumer,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said, in an Oct. 3 report. “Consulting business is expected to be weak owing to cut in discretionary spends and reprioritisation of projects.”
India’s $245-billion-plus IT services industry is bracing for a slowdown, if not a total washout, in the fiscal ending March 2024 as enterprises in the U.S. and beyond cut back on technology to cope with high interest rates and inflation. Wipro’s larger IT peers—Infosys Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd.—have pared their growth expectations for the rest of FY24, highlighting the pain they are under.
During its , Wipro pegged its revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion in July-September. That equated to a sequential guidance of -2.0% to 1% in constant currency terms. After the January-March quarter, Wipro had pegged its guidance at -3.0% to -1.0% in Q1 FY24.
The company does not disclose the contribution of its consulting business—housed under its biggest acquisition Capco Inc.—in its topline growth.
Margin Play
Despite the revenue hit, the Bengaluru-based IT services firm is likely to have maintained its operational profitability in the second quarter.
Wipro’s earnings before interest and taxation is expected to rise 1.72% sequentially to Rs 3,517.3 crore in the July-September quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates. The EBIT margin is seen at 15.44% as against 15.15%—an improvement of 29 basis points.
That’s mostly due to the delayed wage hikes at the company.
“We expect IT services EBIT margin to be flat at 16.2% QoQ. Tailwinds to margins include improved utilisation, management of fixed costs and greater use of automation,” Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. said in an Oct. 3 research report. “The salary hike for a large part of the employee base has been delayed by one month and has been pushed to Q3 FY24.”
Dealmaking
Wipro has delivered a total contract value in excess of $3 billion for the past five quarters—the July-September period will be no different, though there weren’t any large deals, Nirmal Bang said. “The larger issue for Wipro is conversion of TCV to revenue, which seems to be more acute than peers.”
The client mix is another key monitorable.
The IT company reduced the number of its active clients by 35 to 1,444—a visible decline that Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte attributed to the organisational restructuring Wipro has undergone since he took the helm in July 2020.
“We want to focus on key clients, and invest in the relationships long-term,” Delaporte had said after the company’s first-quarter earnings. “We prefer to reduce the tail of the account and really develop meaningful ties with clients… The number of $100-million-plus accounts has more than doubled to 25 from 10 two-and-a-half years ago.”
DAM Capital, however, is wary of the changing client mix.
“We expect muted revenue performance to continue… This is driven by a weak demand environment and leaking bucket of existing projects,” Anmol Garg and Vivek Doshi, IT analysts at the Mumbai-based brokerage, said in an Oct. 3 report.
Leadership Churn
Wipro’s senior-level exodus, a consequence of two company-wide restructurings in three years, was topped by the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal on Sept. 21. A week later, he was at rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in the same role.
CEO Delaporte says the restructurings effected by him have only made the company nimbler, and that his business leaders are “absolutely engaged with the success of the new construct”. The exit of Dalal, a Wipro veteran of more than two decades, belies that belief.
Key Monitorables
According to analysts, here are the six things to watch out for in Wipro’s Q2 results:
When will conversion of deals to revenue pick up?
When will Wipro start delivering industry-matching organic growth?
Quantum of salary hikes to senior management and rank-and-file.
Impact of senior-level exodus on the business.
When will consulting practice start showing in growth?
What are the margin levers left for the company?