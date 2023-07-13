Wipro Q1 Revenue Falls But Meets Estimates, Angel One Profit Rises —Earnings Wrap

Stockbroking company Angel One Ltd.'s net profit rose 22% to Rs 220.8 crore from Rs 181.5 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 807.5 crore from Rs 682 crore a year ago.

The first quarter net profit of Tata Metaliks Ltd. surged 3.7 times to Rs 4.55 crore as compared with Rs 1.22 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell 2% to Rs 650.46 crore from Rs 666.37 crore over the same period last year.