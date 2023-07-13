Wipro Q1 Revenue Falls But Meets Estimates, Angel One Profit Rises —Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 13.
Wipro Ltd.’s top-line and bottom-line declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
Net profit fell 6.63% to Rs 2,870 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,989 crore. Revenue at India’s fourth largest outsourcer fell 1.54% from the previous three months to Rs 22,831 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 22,992-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Stockbroking company Angel One Ltd.'s net profit rose 22% to Rs 220.8 crore from Rs 181.5 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 807.5 crore from Rs 682 crore a year ago.
The first quarter net profit of Tata Metaliks Ltd. surged 3.7 times to Rs 4.55 crore as compared with Rs 1.22 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell 2% to Rs 650.46 crore from Rs 666.37 crore over the same period last year.
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 12:
Wipro Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 1.54% to Rs 22,831 crore vs. Rs 23,190 crore (Estimate: Rs 22,992 crore).
Net profit declined 6.63% to Rs 2,870 crore vs. Rs 3,074 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,989 crore).
EBIT at Rs 3,458 crore vs. Rs 3,659 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,612 crore).
Margin at 15.14% vs. 15.77% (Estimate: 15.7%).
Angel One Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 807.5 crore vs. Rs 682 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 695.7 crore).
Net profit rose 22% to Rs 220.8 crore vs. Rs 181.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 235.9 crore.)
Ebitda at Rs 320.3 crore vs. Rs 266.4 crore
Ebitda margin at 39.7% vs. 39.1%
Tata Metaliks Q1 FY24 YoY
Revenue from operations fell 2% to Rs 650.46 crore vs. Rs 666.37 crore.
Net profit jumped about 3.7 times to Rs 4.55 crore vs. Rs 1.22 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 35.15 crore vs. Rs 24.13 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.4% vs. 3.6%.