Wipro Q1 Results: Revenue Drops But Meets Estimates, Profit Falls Over 6%
Wipro's net profit fell 6.63% sequentially to Rs 2,870 crore in Q1, on the back of revenue that fell 1.54% to Rs 22,831 crore.
Wipro Ltd.'s revenue has fallen in what is seasonally the strongest quarter for India’s $245 billion IT services industry.
Revenue at India’s fourth largest outsourcer declined 1.54% to Rs 22,831 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 22,992 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Wipro Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue down 1.54% to Rs 22,831 crore as against an estimate of Rs 22,992 crore.
EBIT declines 5.49% to Rs 3,458 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 3,612.4 crore.
EBIT margin at 15.14% versus 15.77% in Q4 FY23. Analysts had forecast it at 15.7%.
Net profit down 6.63% to Rs 2,870 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,989 crore.
Revenue in the crucial IT services vertical declined 2% sequentially to Rs 22,825 crore in the April-June quarter, with the Americas business still accounting for nearly 60% of the earnings. In constant currency terms, it was down 2.8% from the January-March quarter, with an operating margin of 16%.
The company now expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion in the July-September quarter. That equates to a sequential guidance of -2.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.
“Wipro’s first quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins,” Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer at the Bengaluru-based IT firm, said in a media statement. “Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum."
Wipro's total contract value, or deal wins, fell 9.75% sequentially to $3.7 billion with large deal bookings at $1.2 billion. At Rs 3,750 crore, operating cash flows was at 130% of net income during the quarter. The voluntary attrition came in at an eight-quarter low of 14% in the April-June period.
“Our ongoing focus on operational improvement has ensured that margin remains steady even in a softening revenue environment," Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer at Wipro, said in the statement.
Wipro’s quarterly results come against the backdrop of a spate of senior-level exits, even as the turnaround promised by Delaporte seemed far on the horizon. Two rounds of restructuring and an M&A overdrive over the past three years have yet to reflect meaningfully in the company’s financials. Its biggest acquisition, that of Capco Inc. for $1.45 billion in 2020, is yet to pay off.
On Wednesday, the Bengaluru-based IT firm made another big bet, this time on generative AI. The company plans to invest $1 billion over the next three years to integrate AI into every piece of software that’s offered to clients and train every employee in the novel technology.
On Thursday, shares of Wipro rose 0.73% to Rs 394.45 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.25% lower at 65,558.89 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.