Wipro, Nvidia Tie Up To Help Healthcare Insurance Companies Adopt Generative AI

Wipro Ltd. announced on Tuesday a collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia Corp. to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.

This will help India’s fourth-largest IT services company leverage Nvidia AI Enterprise software for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions under the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid to improve member experience, increase enrollment, and help support claim adjudication, according to an exchange filing.

By powering through the Nvidia AI Enterprise, healthcare organisations will experience increased productivity, deeper member intelligence, and better operational efficiencies, it said.

"We are looking forward to building healthcare-specific solutions for a new era of AI-led innovation and business transformation," Nagendra Bandaru, president and managing partner at Wipro Enterprise Futuring, said.

This collaboration will also help Wipro develop, co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI, as well as other large language models.