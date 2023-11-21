Wipro, Nvidia Tie Up To Help Healthcare Insurance Companies Adopt Generative AI
Wipro Ltd. announced on Tuesday a collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia Corp. to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.
This will help India’s fourth-largest IT services company leverage Nvidia AI Enterprise software for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions under the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid to improve member experience, increase enrollment, and help support claim adjudication, according to an exchange filing.
By powering through the Nvidia AI Enterprise, healthcare organisations will experience increased productivity, deeper member intelligence, and better operational efficiencies, it said.
"We are looking forward to building healthcare-specific solutions for a new era of AI-led innovation and business transformation," Nagendra Bandaru, president and managing partner at Wipro Enterprise Futuring, said.
This collaboration will also help Wipro develop, co-develop and deploy custom models for speech and translation AI, as well as other large language models.
By leveraging the Nvidia AI platform, the IT major has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across the healthcare industry.
Companies are eager to integrate multilingual, voice-enabled generative AI into business applications that are powered by the highest-performing solutions, according to Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at Nvidia.
The Nvidia AI platform supports Wipro's ongoing "commitment to provide its clients with the most advanced, secure, and reliable AI technology and services", Das said.
The Indian market is increasingly becoming a favourite destination for the global chipmaker. Nvidia recently expanded its alliance with Infosys Ltd. to build generative AI tools for enterprises.
The chipmaker also tied up with two of India's largest conglomerates, Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group, to build large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Shares of Wipro closed 0.09% higher at Rs 400.55 apiece as compared with a 0.45% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.