Wipro Joins Rivals in Cutting New Hiring as Tech Spending Cools

Wipro isn’t alone in deepening its reliance on the existing workforce. India’s information-technology bellwether Infosys Ltd., which hired more than 50,000 graduates in the last fiscal year, has said it’s unlikely to go to colleges for campus placement in the year through March 2024, while HCL Technologies Ltd. is hiring just about 10,000 new graduates, 5,000 fewer than it previously planned and about half of what it hired last year. The hiring trends will also likely impact smaller outsourcing firms.