Wipro, Federal Bank, Sterling And Wilson Renewable Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd. will announce its quarterly earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday.

Wipro is set to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,989.1 crore in the quarter under review, with a revenue of Rs 22,992 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Federal Bank Ltd., which is also going to post its quarterly results on July 13, is likely to post a standalone net profit of Rs 770.4 crore along with revenue of Rs 2,480.6 crore.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. is also set to post its earnings for the quarter-ended June on July 13. The company is likely to see a net loss of Rs 98.8 crore and revenue of Rs 523.3 crore in the first quarter.

Angel One Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Avantel Ltd., and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings on Thursday.