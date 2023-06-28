Wipro Extends Closing Date For Rs 12,000-Crore Share Buyback Programme To June 30

"On account of change in working day from June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2023, SEBI vide its e-mail dated June 27, 2023 has allowed extension in the tendering period by one working day.

"Accordingly, the buyback closing date will be Friday, June 30, 2023 instead of Thursday, June 29, 2023," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.